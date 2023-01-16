According to the sources of the Reuters portal, the European Commission apparently he will be exhibiting his own soon doubts about the acquisition Of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Consequently, the maneuver will not get the green light in Europe for the moment, and perhaps it may not get it at all, further complicating things for the Redmond giant.

The portal claims that the EU is preparing a document known as “Communication of Charges”in which he will explain his concerns about the acquisition and which he will send to Microsoft in the coming weeks.

The statement of objections is a formal step in the investigation carried out by the Commission, if there is any suspicion of possible violations of antitrust laws of European Union. Consequently, the Commission informs the interested parties, in this case Microsoft, about the allegations made against them. Addressees can examine the documents contained in the investigation file, respond in writing and request a hearing with the Commission to present their observations. Usually the sending of a Statement of Objections is announced on the official channels of the European Union.

Activision Blizzard mascots

Please note that a Statement of Objections does not necessarily represent a final rejection by the Commission of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, since the Commission makes a final decision only after the interested party has exercised its right to defend.

Having said that, if the Reuters information is true, at the same time it is clear that the European Union has serious doubts about Microsoft’s $69 billion maneuver and may decide to block it such as the US FTC if the Redmond giant fails to present convincing arguments in its defense.

At the moment we know that the European Commission has untilApril 11th to announce its decision regarding the acquisition. EU spokesmen declined to comment on the Reuters report.

As we know, in August there will be the first hearing in the US for the lawsuit brought by the US Federal Trade Commission to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.