L’European approval of theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision could be facilitate the appeal in the UK that the Redmond house will have to support in contrast to the decision expressed by the CMA, according to the forecasts of a Wells Fargo analyst.

“In our view, the European Commission’s decision directly contradicts the conclusions expressed by the CMA, and this could allow Microsoft to demonstrate on appeal that the block is based on a such a wrong view of the cloud market as to be irrational,” wrote Brian Fitzgerald.

However, the analyst stressed that Microsoft remains an uphill battle, and that the company will have to deal with both the FTC and the CMA as part of a process that could continue for the next eighteen months and beyond.

As reported tonight, the CMA reported to the UK parliament on the blocking of the acquisition of Activision, providing some observers with very unsatisfactory answers, confirming a lackluster analysis of a sector, that of cloudin which Microsoft dominates mainly due to the lack of interest of its competitors.