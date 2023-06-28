Bad news for Microsoft: Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, the same of the hearing that sees the Redmond house against the FTC, has denied archiving from the class action supported by Sony to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the so-called Gamer Suit.

While she denied a class action injunction several weeks ago, Corley said the plaintiffs’ requests did not persuade her, but as far as user testimonials the story is completely different.

For example, the class action reports the statements of a player who talks about how video games are a big part of his lifeas well as the main means by which he keeps in touch with affections, which is part of his daily routine.

At present, with the hearing with the FTC still pending, the judge it could not decide in favor of one side or the other. It is therefore very probable that after the conclusion of the current debate and the issuance of a verdict, the Gamer Suit will also find acceptance or not.

For the moment, however, the Sony-backed class action lawsuit still stands and continues to pose a threat to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.