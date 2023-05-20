United States District Court Judge for the Northern District of California, Jacqueline Scott Corley, ha denied the preliminary injunction about the class action supported by Sony which aims to block theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision on American territory.

As you probably remember, the same class action was also blocked in March by Judge Scott Corley, and for very similar reasons: where an antitrust commission can rule on the possible risk of monopoly, a group of users who start a class action must prove the damage caused from the operation you want to stop.

This can be read precisely in the document issued by the district court, which explains that the applicants have failed to demonstrate how they will be personally harmedmoreover irreparably, where the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft were to take place even before all the binding international bodies have expressed themselves.

The same document argues that there is nothing at this time to suggest how Microsoft could stop the operation of Call of Duty episodes available on PlayStation after the acquisition is made, let alone a valid reason why it should do such a thing.

Interestingly, in light of this document and under US law, Microsoft could theoretically tell the FTC that it wants to finalize the Activision acquisition as early as next week, at which point the antitrust commission should abandon blocking the operation or find a district court that issues an injunction against closing the deal.