As noted by TechRaptor from the documents registered by the CM extension at the UK CAT, it appears that UK antitrust is quite positive on the success of a new agreement between Microsoft and theacquisition of Activisionalso suggesting how the decision could come by mid-August 2023.
It is all within the testimony sent to support the joint request for blocking and postponement of the appeal procedure started at the British CAT. Microsoft had in fact decided to appeal against the block of the acquisition of Activision imposed by the CMA, with the decision in this regard that should have arrived in these days.
However, with the changes that emerged following Microsoft’s victory over the FTC in the federal process in the USA and the consequent blocking of the administrative proceeding by the American antitrust, the panorama has changed and Microsoft has requested the possibility of finding a new agreement with the CMA in order to redefine acquisition and, possibly, also pass it on the British market.
To discuss a new agreement, however, it was necessary to block the procedure at the CAT, which was jointly requested by Microsoft, CMA and Activision. In the document in question, the general counsel Chris Prevett explains some details of the matter, from the point of view of the CMA.
The CMA seems willing, timing on the decision
Prevett reports that the investigation team will be able to reach an interim decision on Microsoft’s proposed “restructured” acquisition for Activision in week starting August 7, 2023.
This means that by the end of that week, i.e. by August 13, the CMA’s interim report on the new remodeled takeover proposal from Microsoft, therefore that is the period to be taken into consideration to understand if the operation will have the green light to go through also in the United Kingdom.
A rather positive point of view on the part of the CMA also emerges within the document, at least on the basis of what the councilor reported: “The CMA made the joint request because it believes that there is a realistic possibility of a more certain and faster resolution, which can resolve doubts about competitiveness and which designs consumers, allowing a modified form of the transaction to move forward”, reads the document.
In short, it seems that the CMA is quite willing to accept the new modified version of the agreements proposed by Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, pending further developments. After the CMA has published its provisional report, the third parties will have 7 days to be able to possibly intervene with objections.
#Microsoft #Activision #CMA #positive #deal #decision #midAugust
Leave a Reply