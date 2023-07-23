As noted by TechRaptor from the documents registered by the CM extension at the UK CAT, it appears that UK antitrust is quite positive on the success of a new agreement between Microsoft and theacquisition of Activisionalso suggesting how the decision could come by mid-August 2023.

It is all within the testimony sent to support the joint request for blocking and postponement of the appeal procedure started at the British CAT. Microsoft had in fact decided to appeal against the block of the acquisition of Activision imposed by the CMA, with the decision in this regard that should have arrived in these days.

However, with the changes that emerged following Microsoft’s victory over the FTC in the federal process in the USA and the consequent blocking of the administrative proceeding by the American antitrust, the panorama has changed and Microsoft has requested the possibility of finding a new agreement with the CMA in order to redefine acquisition and, possibly, also pass it on the British market.

To discuss a new agreement, however, it was necessary to block the procedure at the CAT, which was jointly requested by Microsoft, CMA and Activision. In the document in question, the general counsel Chris Prevett explains some details of the matter, from the point of view of the CMA.