As reported by the Financial Times, the definitive response from the UK CMA atMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard should arrive this weekand more precisely on Wednesday 26 April 2023, as had previously been reported.

The question is part of the major events of this period, as reported by the American financial publication, which also expects a positive response from the British antitrust, based on what we find written in the opening editorial of the week.

“It’s a major week for Big Tech with i results for the quarter for Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft”, reads the Financial Times. “The latter will also have to keep an eye on the United Kingdom, where on Wednesday there will finally be the definitive answer from the Competition and Markets Authority on whether or not to block the proposed $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard.”

What is written later is also interesting: “Although this should prove to be something less complicated than expected, given that we expect the CMA to support the operation”. The Financial Times therefore seems to focus on theapproval by the British antitrust, also on the basis of the provisional positive opinion which established that the acquisition does not constitute a threat to competitiveness. However, the definitive answer from the CMA will arrive on April 26, while for that of the European Commission we will have to wait until late May.

Also interesting is the mention on the financial results of the quarter, which as far as Microsoft is concerned should therefore arrive this week, which should also involve the Xbox division.