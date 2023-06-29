As the FTC proceeds against Microsoft over theacquisition of Activision Blizzardthe other front of the legal battle is also going on, with the CM extension British who has requested an adjournment for the appeal getting a net “no” from the CATwhich has also slammed the antitrust for the request.

Precisely during the FTC trial against Microsoft, the CMA attempted to send the CAT the request to postpone the hearing for the appeal, which it would have liked to move to October 2, 2023. The Competition Appeal Tribunal clearly denied this possibility, judging it “contrary to justice and the fairness” of the proceedings.

The court judged a “waste of time” to postpone the appeal until October, considering, however, that the materials and documents have already been provided by the CMA, which had plenty of time to prepare its line against Microsoft.

Also given the fact that many gods problems of the CMA appear to be “self-induced”, according to the court, there is not a real risk that the antitrust will not be able to conduct its defense correctly within the time limit already established, with the initial date of the hearing for the appeal which therefore remains set for 28 July 2023.

We recall that Microsoft is recalling on appeal after the British CMA blocked the acquisition of Activision Blizzard based on the risk of monopoly that could emerge in the hypothetical cloud gaming market in the future. With the FTC process still ongoing in the US, we look forward to seeing how the issue develops in the UK as well.