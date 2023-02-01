As reported by the Seeking Alpha portal, the Chinese game developers apparently yes they are favorably expressed atacquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

Interviewed by the local government, the developers said that the $ 69 billion maneuver will not cause significant competition problems in the country, also on the basis of the fact that Activision’s market share in China is small. Among other things, we recall that Blizzard has cut ties with NetEase and closed the servers of most of its games in China.

This is certainly good news for Microsoft, as it should increase the chances that the acquisition will be accepted in China.

In the meantime, the Redmond giant must also be able to convince the British CMA and the European Commission, which in recent days would appear to have sent their formal objections to the manoeuvre. In the USA, however, it is finding resistance from the FTC, which has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft to block the operation.