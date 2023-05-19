Microsoft confirmed that theChinese antitrust body unconditionally approved theacquisition of Activision Blizzard, becoming the 37th nation to endorse the deal. Microsoft took the opportunity to reiterate that, if the acquisition goes through, players from all over the world will be able to play more games on more devices.

There is no official announcement, which could arrive within a few minutes or hours, but it seems that the antitrust of China have approved definitely theacquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

The news comes from a report by the Dealreporter portal based on its sources, who claim that the Chinese government has given its approval without imposing any particular conditions as did not find the maneuver harmful for the local gaming market, therefore in line with the verdict announced a few days ago by the European Commission, which, as you know, approved the acquisition.

It must be said that the approval by China, if confirmed, does not change the current balance much, although it is still positive news for Microsoft for the success of the deal. As we explained to you in a recent Let’s Talk, the biggest stumbling blocks for the acquisition are the UK CMA’s rejection last month and the US FTC, which will be discussed in court starting this summer. In short, the issue will probably continue for a long time, at least until the beginning of 2024.

We remind you that for the moment the acquisition has been officially approved by the European Commission, Serbia, Brazil, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Chile, South Africa and Ukraine.