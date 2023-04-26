booster she took sides against the decision of the CMA about theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. It should be noted that it is one of the cloud gaming platforms that the UK antitrust aims to protect from a possible monopoly by the Redmond house.

As we know, Microsoft has entered into a series of agreements to bring Call of Duty to a certain number of platforms where the operation has been approved by international regulators, and Boosteroid is precisely in the list together with GeForce NOW and Nintendo.

“Boosteroid team and our users disagree with the decision of the CMA against the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft,” reads the post published by the company. “Our position in this regard is in line with that expressed by the president of Microsoft, Brad Smith. We hope this matter can be resolved quickly.”

For the moment NVIDIA has not expressed itself on the decision of the English regulator, but if it were to decide to do so we would in fact be talking about the entire cloud sector active in Europe which opposes a measure that on paper was taken to protect it .

After all, even the analyst Michael Pachter, who indicated a possible solution, discussed it in these terms, saying that “the United Kingdom is protecting services that do not currently exist”.