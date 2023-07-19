













Because the CMA, the UK regulatory body, blocked the purchase, it seems that it will not close on July 18. However, Microsoft is in negotiations to allow it to carry out the transaction. Of course, these take time, so they have not yet reached an agreement, but they hope to do so before August 29.

Sources close to Reuters assure that Activision and the creators of Xbox do not plan to pull the purchase due to this brake. In fact, they are already negotiating a type of extension to give more time for the union to materialize.

After their win against the FTC and the approval of the purchase from more than 30 countries, they are surely very confident that they will manage to appease the CMA. In addition, the same body was open to negotiation, so it is very viable that they reach an agreement. Now it would only be a matter of waiting for the Xbox Game Studios family to grow.

What will happen when Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard?

Once Activision Blizzard’s purchase of Microsoft is finalized, they will own all their IPs. These include crash bandicoot, Overwatch, world of warcraft, call of duty, prototypeamong other. Since the main objective of the purchase was to strengthen the Game Pass catalog, it is very possible that we will see several of these titles reach the service.

Source: Activision Blizzard

The only IP that couldn’t make it to Game Pass until 2025 would be call of dutydue to certain prior agreements. All the others are free to be on the service and Xbox could also make any of them exclusive with their future installments. Hopefully they will reveal to us soon what their plans are for the future of this acquisition.

