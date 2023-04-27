So much Activision as Microsoft have issued statements saying they will appeal a UK regulator’s decision to block their planned merger.

This morning the UK Markets and Competition Authority (CMA) announced that it had “prevented” the deal “over concerns that the deal would harm competition in the cloud gaming market.”

In a statement, the vice president and president of MicrosoftBrad Smith said that “we remain fully committed to this acquisition and will appeal.” Smith asserts that “the decision of the CMA rejects a pragmatic path to address competition concerns and discourages technological innovation and investment in the UK”, drawing attention to the multiple cloud gaming associations that Microsoft has established in recent months.

In a statement provided by a spokesperson for Activisionthe editor said that “the report of the CMA it contradicts the UK’s ambitions to become an attractive country to build technology companies. We will work aggressively with Microsoft to reverse this on appeal. The report’s conclusions are a disservice to UK citizens, who are facing increasingly bleak economic prospects. We will reassess our growth plans for the UK. Global innovators big and small will take note that for all their rhetoric, the UK is clearly closed for business.”

In a message sent to staff, the CEO of ActivisionBobby Kotick, who is supposed to remain in his position if the deal fails, repeated that “we can and will challenge this decision”, stating that “we have already begun work to appeal to the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal”.

The decision of the CMA puts a significant obstacle in the attempt to Microsoft to get Activision, despite the confidence of the company in recent days. It’s unclear how long an appeals process would take, but it means the original goal of finalizing the deal by the summer now looks highly unlikely.

Via: Game Radar

Editor’s note: I see little chance that this appeal will work… but I also thought that the Activision acquisition was inevitable, the only thing certain is that anything can happen.