The CMA British in recent days released its report on why the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft it could undermine competition. In the plethora of documents published by the institution, there is the fear that Microsoft will decide to make gaming giants exclusive, such as the most often mentioned call of Duty.

In particular, the pages of one of the latest published reports read: “Game Pass holds a strong position in multi-game subscription services prior to the merger and most of its competitors are significantly smaller in terms of user base and revenue.“.

“Most Game Pass rivals lack the popularity and range of content that the subscription service will have after the merger. Given the importance of Activision’s content, current and future rivals could be affected by any foreclosure strategies using that content“.

The document then states: “Multi-game subscription services are a nascent market that exhibits both direct and indirect effects. Combining Game Pass with Activision’s major game catalog could substantially reduce competition as a result of full or partial foreclosure or a combination of both. This could increase barriers to entry, reduce the number of competitors to one or only a few providers, and significantly increase Microsoft’s market. The Merger can have this effect, or at least accelerate this process, thus depriving consumers of a longer period of competition between platforms.“.

After sharing these documents, Microsoft responded to the CMA stating that antitrust concerns are misplaced. Not only that, but the CMA is convinced that Call of Duty will not remain cross-platform if the acquisition is successful.

Source: CMA