Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have jointly agreed to extend the deadline for the closing of Microsoft’s proposed acquisition from July 18 to October 18, in order to have more time to resolve the legislative snags that have seen the antitrust oppose the merger, despite the agreement with Sony to bring Call of Duty for the next ten years to the PlayStation. “Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have extended the merger agreement deadline to October 18,” Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said in a tweet. “We are optimistic to complete the deal and excited to bring more games to more players around the world.” As a result of this extension, Activision Blizzard is required to pay $0.99 per share to its shareholders, and both parties have agreed that the penalty for terminating the agreement is not subject to conditions other than failure to close. If the deal is not closed by August 29, the termination fee payable by Microsoft will increase from $3 billion to $3.5 billion, and if not closed by September 15, it will increase from $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion. billion.