With the US court rejecting the FTC’s request for a preliminary injunction to block theacquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft could decide to conclude the operation in the next few days. But exactly when?

A possible timing comes from Judge Corley, who with her ruling also decided to change the terms of the temporary restraining order previously obtained from the US antitrust. It will end at 11:59 pm local time on July 14, i.e 08:59 Italian on Saturday 15 July 2023. In practice, from this date Microsoft could complete the acquisition, despite the block in the United Kingdom placed by the CMA.

Regardless, it is highly probable that the operation will go through no later than that Tuesday 18 July 2023: it is in fact the deadline agreed between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard and we assume that both parties have no intention of renegotiating it.