With the US court rejecting the FTC’s request for a preliminary injunction to block theacquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft could decide to conclude the operation in the next few days. But exactly when?
A possible timing comes from Judge Corley, who with her ruling also decided to change the terms of the temporary restraining order previously obtained from the US antitrust. It will end at 11:59 pm local time on July 14, i.e 08:59 Italian on Saturday 15 July 2023. In practice, from this date Microsoft could complete the acquisition, despite the block in the United Kingdom placed by the CMA.
Regardless, it is highly probable that the operation will go through no later than that Tuesday 18 July 2023: it is in fact the deadline agreed between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard and we assume that both parties have no intention of renegotiating it.
The victory of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard against the FTC
As reported in a previous news story, a request for a preliminary injunction from the FTC to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard was denied minutes ago. If it had been approved, the maneuver would have definitively foundered, since, as confirmed by Microsoft’s lawyers, the company could not have concluded the operation by the date of July 18th.
Now, however, Microsoft would seem to have the road almost completely cleared. It is true, there is always to consider the heavy rejection arrived from the United Kingdom, where the CMA has blocked the maneuver due to the possible dangers to the cloud gaming market, but according to sources from Bloomberg and Mlex, the Redmond giant has already elaborated some strategies for solve or circumvent this important obstacle.
In short, it seems that in the end the marriage between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard will take place, at this point the only thing missing is the official status.
#Microsoft #Activision #Blizzard #Heres #acquisition #close
Leave a Reply