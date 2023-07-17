Barring unforeseen events Microsoft will conclude theacquisition of Activision Blizzard within a few hours, but it is good to remember the next (and probably last) key dates already fixed by the regulatory bodies, possible lawsuits and so on of this long and tortuous operation.
After winning the FTC and even signing a deal with Sony to keep the Call of Duty series on PlayStation, Microsoft has pretty much the road paved to complete the acquisition.
In this sense, the most important date to take into consideration is that of 18 July (08:59 on 19 July in Italy), i.e. the deadline agreed with ABK to finalize the manoeuvre. It means that barring last-minute surprises, the completion of the acquisition will be announced by this date, i.e. already by tomorrow or the day after tomorrow at the latest.
The other appointment to watch is set for tomorrow, July 17, when the CAT will rule on the request to suspend Microsoft’s appeal to overturn the CMA verdict in the UK, as the two sides are settling privately. It will be interesting not so much for the effects on the acquisition, practically nil at this point, but because here we will discover the first details on the solutions agreed for pass the maneuver in the United Kingdom, one of which may see Microsoft hand over the rights to cloud gaming in the country to a third-party company. We’ll see.
The key dates of the Activision Blizzard acquisition
- July 17, 2023: New Zealand’s final decision on the takeover
- July 17, 2023: English CAT conference to consider joint proposal by Microsoft and CMA to stay appeal case
- July 18, 2023 at 11:59 pm PT (July 19 at 8:59 am Italian time): the end of the second extension and the last date foreseen by the acquisition agreement. While highly unlikely, if Microsoft decides to opt out by this date, it will have to pay a $3 billion penalty to Activision Blizzard. If not, he’ll have to renegotiate his deal with Bobby Kotick’s company.
- July 28, 2023: First CAT appeal case hearing (if CMA and Microsoft suspension request is not approved)
- August 2, 2023: The FTC’s domestic court case begins, provided the antitrust doesn’t drop the lawsuit, which is most likely if Microsoft and Activision Blizzard complete the acquisition
- August 29, 2023: deadline for the CMA’s final decision, after carrying out its investigation into Microsoft’s new proposal to pass the maneuver also in the United Kingdom. End of August / September 2023: CAT verdict on Microsoft’s appeal request (in case the suspension request is not approved)
- Dec 2023 – Jan 2024: FTC Administrative Judge verdict, provided trial is not overruled
As we can see in the list above, the dates of FTC process, which is expected to start on August 2nd. However, after losing the preliminary injunction case and the court’s appeal requests, it is highly likely that the US antitrust will give up altogether on obstructing Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
