Barring unforeseen events Microsoft will conclude theacquisition of Activision Blizzard within a few hours, but it is good to remember the next (and probably last) key dates already fixed by the regulatory bodies, possible lawsuits and so on of this long and tortuous operation.

After winning the FTC and even signing a deal with Sony to keep the Call of Duty series on PlayStation, Microsoft has pretty much the road paved to complete the acquisition.

In this sense, the most important date to take into consideration is that of 18 July (08:59 on 19 July in Italy), i.e. the deadline agreed with ABK to finalize the manoeuvre. It means that barring last-minute surprises, the completion of the acquisition will be announced by this date, i.e. already by tomorrow or the day after tomorrow at the latest.

The other appointment to watch is set for tomorrow, July 17, when the CAT will rule on the request to suspend Microsoft’s appeal to overturn the CMA verdict in the UK, as the two sides are settling privately. It will be interesting not so much for the effects on the acquisition, practically nil at this point, but because here we will discover the first details on the solutions agreed for pass the maneuver in the United Kingdom, one of which may see Microsoft hand over the rights to cloud gaming in the country to a third-party company. We’ll see.