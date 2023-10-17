L’acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft it is now practically a done deal, so much so that even theantitrust of Australia he decided to abandon its review process of the operation, given the current state of affairs.

In fact, the only serious obstacle to the conclusion of the maneuver was posed by the CMA of the United Kingdom, but with the approval by the latter it seems that the issue is resolved, so much so that Microsoft has already officially announced its entry of Activision Blizzard within Xbox.

In the meantime, the FTC wants to continue with the administrative process against Microsoft, but this does not seem to put a stop to the operation, which is nearing its conclusion.