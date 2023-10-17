L’acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft it is now practically a done deal, so much so that even theantitrust of Australia he decided to abandon its review process of the operation, given the current state of affairs.
In fact, the only serious obstacle to the conclusion of the maneuver was posed by the CMA of the United Kingdom, but with the approval by the latter it seems that the issue is resolved, so much so that Microsoft has already officially announced its entry of Activision Blizzard within Xbox.
In the meantime, the FTC wants to continue with the administrative process against Microsoft, but this does not seem to put a stop to the operation, which is nearing its conclusion.
The obstacles to acquisition have now been resolved
Some other issues remained pending, such as the review by the Australian antitrust authority, i.e. the ACCC, but confirmation of the closure of the operation recently arrived due to the new developments.
“Considering the status and findings of regulators, as well as changes made to the nature of the transaction, including third party arrangements, the ACCC has abandoned its review of the acquisition and has no intention of carry out any action in this regard”, we read in the official communication.
The acquisition agreement, on the other hand, had already been restructured by Microsoft to meet the CMA’s requests, also selling the streaming rights of Activision Blizzard games to Ubisoft to resolve the possible problem of the monopoly position in this area .
