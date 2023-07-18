WAccording to insiders, an extension of the takeover agreement is in the offing because of the legal disputes surrounding the planned billion-dollar takeover of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Microsoft is in talks to extend its $69 billion deal with the video game maker, a person familiar with the matter said Monday.

The expiry of the contract on Tuesday would not automatically lead to the failure of the deal, since it only gives both parties the right to opt out of the transaction. Nonetheless, Microsoft is seeking a contract extension to ensure Activision isn’t poached by another potential buyer or change its mind about Microsoft’s purchase, the insider said. Microsoft and Activision initially did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Multiple lawsuits against takeover

There are currently several legal proceedings against the takeover in the USA: A group of private plaintiffs appealed to the US Supreme Court on Monday to suspend the deal. The application is made independently of the attempt by the US antitrust authority FTC to stop the software giant from buying the computer game manufacturer. A federal appeals court recently denied the FTC’s motion to suspend the largest deal in the video game industry to date.

The Xbox manufacturer Microsoft wants to expand its gaming business with the takeover of the “Call of Duty” forge. The FTC fears this could hurt competition by giving Microsoft better access to popular games for its console. For example, the Xbox competes with Sony’s PlayStation and Nintendo’s Switch.