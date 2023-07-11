To bring the question back is CNBC’s David Faber who thought that the fateful information from the judge would be expected at the close of the markets, Wednesday 12 or Thursday 13 July 2023. Instead everything leaked earlier than expected, with the decision in favor of the Redmond giant which was immediately disclosed .

Based on a report from CNBC, reported by SeekingAlpha, it appeared that the Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley’s decision on the FTC lawsuit against Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard could come Wednesday or Thursday . It actually arrived earlier than expected, which was today: Microsoft won the case against the FTC.

The deadline imposed on the acquisition

In fact, time is starting to run out, because the deadline for concluding the acquisition is July 18, 2023 and Microsoft in particular had requested to be able to obtain a decision from the court by that date, which had been granted by Judge Corley.

Once the July 18 deadline is reached, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard can decide whether to abandon the acquisition, extend its terms or renegotiate it. In case the operation came abandonedUnder initially negotiated terms, the publisher is expected to get nearly $3 billion for the attempted takeover alone.

The process between the FTC and Microsoft lasted 5 days and ended on June 29, 2023. After this, the issue of the block imposed by the British CMA would still have to be resolved, so the situation would still remain complicated.