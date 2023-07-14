As the war continues between Microsoft and the FTC on one side and Microsoft and the CMA on the other, another country meanwhile has approved L’Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard unconditionally, and it is the Türkiye.

“Today, Turkey unconditionally approved our merger with Microsoft,” reads the message from the volcanic Lulu Cheng Meservey, CCO and EVP Corporate Affairs of Activision Blizzard, who also became well known to the public for her frequent Twitter activity in these months. “Now, yet another country has reached a weighted decision that protects consumers and competitionrather than the unshakable domination of a market leader.”

This tweet from Meservey is also somewhat controversial, but the content is interesting, as it adds yet another country to the list of those that have approved the acquisition. Among these, the European Union stands out above all, but there are many countries that have given the green light to the operation.