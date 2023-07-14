As the war continues between Microsoft and the FTC on one side and Microsoft and the CMA on the other, another country meanwhile has approved L’Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard unconditionally, and it is the Türkiye.
“Today, Turkey unconditionally approved our merger with Microsoft,” reads the message from the volcanic Lulu Cheng Meservey, CCO and EVP Corporate Affairs of Activision Blizzard, who also became well known to the public for her frequent Twitter activity in these months. “Now, yet another country has reached a weighted decision that protects consumers and competitionrather than the unshakable domination of a market leader.”
This tweet from Meservey is also somewhat controversial, but the content is interesting, as it adds yet another country to the list of those that have approved the acquisition. Among these, the European Union stands out above all, but there are many countries that have given the green light to the operation.
Acquisition of Activision approved in many countries, but not all
So far, we have also seen South Africa, South Korea, China, Ukraine, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Serbia to approve the acquisition unconditionally, while obstacles remain in the US and the UK.
With Microsoft’s victory against the FTC in the trial concluded just this week, a decisive step may have been taken, so much so that the parties could be about to announce the acquisition, as Activision’s Blizzard stock appears to be removed at the beginning next week from the Nasdaq index.
However, the US antitrust appealed against Judge Corley’s decision, while the question of the CMA remains open, also given the wrong interpretation given to some communications that recently emerged on the British antitrust. We therefore await further developments.
