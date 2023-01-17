According to Mlex reports, theacquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft would get the Official support from the European Games Developer Federationor EGDF, a group of 23 associations linked to the European gaming market present in 22 EU countries.

“The EGDF supports the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft because its potentially positive impacts on competition in the video game market, in general, outweigh the specific concerns related to the console and subscription markets. Furthermore, regarding the console segment, Sony is the clear market leader with its PlayStation platform, while Microsoft is in the position of the challenger,” reads the EGDF statement.

The group of European associations, which brings together various local entities from 22 countries, among which we also find IIDEA as regards Italy, he also suggests to the European Commission, to which the press release is addressed, to broaden its perspective beyond the specific console sector to evaluate the impact of the acquisition on the whole market.

This would in fact allow a certain competition also against Apple and Google in the mobile market, entirely dominated by the two companies in question, with Microsoft which has recently shown a certain openness for policies to change the market structure through the Digital Market Action (DMA), providing for the launch of alternative and platform-independent stores by Google and Apple.

In addition, reports the association, Microsoft has built a cross-platform-based ecosystem cloud gaming and alternative subscription services to other solutions. In general, the press release addressed to the European Commission insists on the fact that the acquisition would allow for an increase in competition instead of the opposite, or the same position that has been expressed in recent days also by Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

We recently saw that the European Commission will likely voice its objections to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which should be a standard step before any discussion of special concessions from Microsoft.