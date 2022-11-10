In case you missed it, we advise you to watch the last episode of the Short circuitbecause – in addition to the usual brilliant releases of the dynamic editorial trio – at the beginning it contains a very interesting intervention by Arianna Podestà, spokesperson for the European Commission specialized in the antitrust sector, which explained several aspects of the situation regarding theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the latest developments that have emerged in recent days. The fact that the EC has decided to move on to phase 2 of its investigation into the Microsoft operation was seen in some cases as a sort of “rejection” of the acquisition, but this is absolutely not the case, since it is a procedure that is activated in direct response to certain situations that arise. Not for nothing, the thing was also quite budgeted, as well as the FTC investigation in the USA and that of the CMA in the UK.

By 8 November, the European Commission had to decide by giving the go-ahead for the acquisition or moving on to a second phase of investigation: having detected some elements of risk and having not received further clarifications or commitments from Microsoft, the body has decided to go ahead with phase 2 of the investigations which will go on until 23 March 2023 (except for further extensions in the event that further doubtful elements to be clarified or further commitments to be evaluated emerge).

What emerges from what is reported by the Podestà on the one hand makes us understand how this extension of the investigation is rather in line with the iter of this type of operation, but on the other it also demonstrates how the operation is seen as problematic and also brings out some additional doubts about its actual feasibility. So it is true that it is absolutely not a rejection, as it might seem at first glance, but it is still a matter that Microsoft will have to deal seriously, as on the other hand it seems to be doing also given the team of lawyers it is organizing to defend the own reasons.

In some cases, explained the spokesperson for the European Commission, the merger of some companies has been prohibited and these, although based abroad, have been forced to retrace their steps in order not to have to run into problems relating to the inability to access to the European market. In any case, in the “overwhelming majority” of cases, we do not get to the phase 2, but this does not mean that the latter is not a normal process, because in any case it happens regularly every year (about ten cases per year, as reported). It is interesting to note that, as reported by the Podestà, at the end of phase 2 in most cases the transaction is approved, in a “very high” percentage of cases there is a positive outcome at the end of the procedure. However, it should be noted that you also added that in most cases additional “commitments” are inserted to resolve the critical and doubtful conditions regarding the potentially anti-competitive elements.

“Theoretically it is possible” that the acquisition could go unscathed and be accepted without any changes, but in most cases this happens with the addition of some additional commitments by the companies. Therefore, according to the precedents, the most likely case is that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard will be approved in the second instance at the end of phase 2, but in all probability with the addition of some concessions or “commitments” by the companies. It remains to be seen whether Microsoft intends to propose these additional corrections: the fact that it did not do so during phase 1 is quite part of the typical modus operandi of the companies that carry out these operations, because until they are substantially “forced” they prefer not to change the structure of the agreements, but it is not clear if there is an effective will of the Redmond house to grant some self-limitation. This is in fact the doubtful point that has been raised by some market analysts: if the conditions were to become too restrictive, it is possible that Microsoft decides to blow everything, despite the need at that point to pay 3 billion dollars to Activision Blizzard. .

In short, what emerged from the really clear and exhaustive intervention of Arianna Podestà is that the passage of the investigations to phase 2 is not an extraordinary measure, but still reflects the presence of some doubtful elements in the operation, which must be clarified and resolved. . It also emerges that, in most cases, the agreements still tend to be approved at the end of phase 2, but that these must probably receive additional integrations and “commitments” from the companies, and this point is probably that more critical, because it is a question of seeing how far Microsoft still considers it advantageous to carry out an acquisition of this magnitude with the obligatory nature of some concessions.