L’acquisition of Activision on Microsoft’s part was approved officially from Taiwan Fair Trade Commission: Taiwan’s antitrust commission joins the long list of international regulators who have not opposed the deal.
Naturally, all eyes are focused elsewhere, to be precise CMA English, which should express its binding opinion in the next few days: if it is positive, it seems that the acquisition could be concluded next week.
The Neverending Story
Announced in January 2022, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard proved to be a particularly complex transaction, particularly due to the huge popularity of Call of Duty.
Over the months we have witnessed numerous positions taken in this sense, until the main regulators expressed their opinion: the European Commission gave the green light, the FTC opposed but was unable to block the operation and now we are waiting for the CMA.
