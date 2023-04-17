L’acquisition Of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft was approved by the South African antitrust: the Competition Commission has established that the transaction does not involve any risk in terms of competitiveness.

Update

Legal expert Idas pointed out that in South Africa the opinion of the antitrust commission, in this positive case, must be submitted to the Competition Tribunal for definitive ratification. In any case, it seems that the games are done. The original story follows.

“The first concern about competitiveness revolves around the possibility that Microsoft may, after the acquisition is completed, restrict the distribution of Call of Duty to the Xbox platform, or make the game available on other consoles but with limitations that prevent other manufacturers from competing at the same level”, reads the antitrust document.

“The Commission finds that the transaction in question unlikely to materialize these concerns, as the parties lack the ability or incentive to close the door on major distributors, notably Sony (PlayStation) and Nintendo (Switch). Furthermore, the parties have undertaken to continue making Call of Duty available on other consoles.”

“The Commission therefore believes that the transaction in question is unlikely to negatively affect competition in the most relevant markets, and that the acquisition do not raise any substantial concern in relation to the public interest.”

South Africa is one of many commissions that have already expressed a favorable opinion on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, after Chile, Brazil, Japan and others. As we know, however, in all these cases it is a matter of non-binding opinions.

The US, European and English antitrust authorities will therefore decide whether the acquisition can be finalized and under what terms.