The judge of a California court ha temporarily blocked L’Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision in the USA, granting the request for a preliminary injunction advanced by the FTC. The pronouncement makes the operation unfeasible up to five working days after the outcome of the preliminary hearing which will begin on June 22, provided that it is positive for the Redmond house.

As you will recall, in recent days Microsoft scored a first victory against the FTC, getting the hearing to be brought forward to June, whereas the American antitrust he wanted to stall to pass the July 18 deadline set by the acquisition parties.

The ruling of the Californian court, however, it doesn’t shift the balance: in any case it will be necessary to wait for the outcome of the four and a half days of proceedings in which a judge will have to express himself on the request for a preliminary injunction placed by the FTC regarding the operation.

“Expediting legal proceedings in the US will allow for more choice and competition in the gaming market,” a Microsoft spokesperson said. “A temporary restraining order it makes sense until the court’s decision comes, which is moving quickly.”