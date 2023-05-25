According to a report published on the Windows Central pages, Colin Raftery, senior director of the CMAhas previously been part of a law firm that worked with Sony, which could be a possibility conflict of interest under theacquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

As we know, last month the CMA rejected the maneuver in the United Kingdom due to the possible risks to competitiveness in the cloud gaming market. A decision that represents at the moment it most important stumbling block to be overcome for the success of the acquisition.

According to the findings of Florian Muller, a patent attorney who assiduously follows all updates on the matter, discovered that Raftery in the past worked for Cleary Gootlibeb, a law firm that represented Sony on various occasions, including as part of the Microsoft-Activision merger.

Muller later said a source at “a major news organization” says Raftery was “the one who basically made the decision for the CMA” to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in the UK. Clearly this last detail is an indiscretion to be taken with a grain of salt.

As explained by Jez Corden of Windows Central, i relationship between Raftery and his former law firm ended some time ago, specifically in 2009, but the fact could still represent a possible conflict of interest.

Corden also points out that Raftery also played a key role in blocking the merger between ASDA and Sainsbury’s, two large supermarket chains. Again he was suspected of possible tendentiousness, as in the past he had been a legal adviser to Tesco, the largest chain in the United Kingdom, which clearly was against the manoeuvre. On that occasion, however, the CMA did not consider that this could represent a conflict of interest.