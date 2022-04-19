During episode 105 of the XboxEra podcast, the guest present was an exceptional name: Ed Fries, former vice president of Xbox and veteran of the gaming industry. Among the various topics that were the background to the chat, there was a very current one, concerning the colossal acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft: well, according to what was declared by Fries, it seems that the events of ben 20 years ago they could have already changed the cards on the table since then.

The veteran said that over two decades ago, Microsoft was very close to buying Blizzard. Not only that, he would even have hinted that the change would have been very bigand that could have changed the history of Microsoft and Blizzard.

These are some of his statements about it:

I was a huge Blizzard fan. If you think about the roots of PC gaming business as we know it now, well, that was their biggest product, the real-time strategy Warcraft, of course.

He also added that after the attempt failed, Blizzard became practically impossible to buy after the macroscopic success of World of Warcraft. However much more recent history has finally seen this union come true, and we are damned curious to find out what the company will have in store for us in the coming months.

Over time Blizzard has managed to churn out dozens of masterpiecesand now indelible series in the world of video games: just think of the aforementioned Warcraft And World of Warcraftbut also a Starcraftthe series of DiabloThe award-winning Overwatch (and holder of its release year’s Game of the Year), and the ever-active free-to-play card game Hearthstoneof which the new expansion has also been released in the last few days Route to the Submerged City (and of which we have proposed our review).