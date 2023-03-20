In an interview with the Financial Times, Phil Spencer, the head of the gaming division of Microsoftstated that the company wants to launch it Xbox mobile store already in 2024provided that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through.

Thanks to the new laws on digital markets decided by the European Union, starting from 6 March 2024 the mobile platforms of Google and Apple will also have to allow the use of stores created and managed by third partiesgoing to affect the undisputed dominance of Google Play and the App Store.

According to the Financial Times, “Microsoft is preparing to launch a new app store for games on iPhone and Android smartphones as early as next year”, therefore taking advantage of the new EU rules and the IP catalog of Activision Blizzardat least in case the acquisition goes through.

“We want to be able to offer Xbox and both our and third-party content on any device,” Spencer said. “We can’t do it on mobile today, but we want to build with a world in mind where these platforms will be open. The Digital Markets Act that’s coming – that’s the kind of thing we’re planning. I think it’s a great opportunity.”

Several times in the past Spencer has reiterated that one of the reasons behind the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is to allow Microsoft to compete in the mobile market with Google and Applewhich have practically created a duopoly.

This is also confirmed by the documents published by the CMA, the antitrust which is considering whether to approve the merger in the United Kingdom, which reveal that the company wants to create a store called Xbox Mobile Platform, which will have the aim of “expanding the presence of Xbox on mobile, where the ability to reach gamers is hampered by the duopoly of Google and Apple in offering mobile stores.”