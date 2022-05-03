Microsoft has asked all companies and people who still use the Internet Explorer browser to move their work to another modern browser and not wait until the last minute, i.e. June 15, 2022, which is the date the browser is officially retired.

Technology affairs writer Alan Al-Qarih says that Microsoft has developed an alternative browser called “Microsoft Edge”, but that did not prevent many companies and people from using the “old browser” Internet Explorer. According to Sky News Arabia.

Al-Qarih adds that Microsoft has repeatedly warned that the end of Internet Explorer will be in 2022, but it is still having difficulty convincing a certain group of people and companies to abandon it because it is old and exposes them to penetration and does not keep pace with modern work requirements, such as Google Chrome or Firefox browsers or Even Microsoft Edge.

According to Al-Qarih, Microsoft, in particular, wants companies not to wait for the last minute to transfer their business from the “old browser”, in order to avoid something from happening, which may be costly to their commercial operations related to the work of the browser, especially since the IT environments are complex. But even with these recommendations, there are companies that insist on using Explorer, ignoring Microsoft’s repeated requests.