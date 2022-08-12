As the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft continues to be evaluated in different regions of the world, several companies have been called to offer more information for and against this acquisition. One of these is Sony, who issued a statement pointing out the dangers of making Call of Duty an exclusive of Xbox. In response, the Redmond company shared a document where, among other things, gives you a couple of tips from Sony to better manage PlayStation Plus.

Recently, a lengthy document was released in which Microsoft sternly responds to Sony’s previous comments. In addition to ensuring that Call of Duty will not continue to reach other platforms, a comment has also been issued where Those responsible for Xbox offer a series of proposals to improve the PlayStation Plus service. This was what was said about it:

“Sony could take further advantage of the high quality of its own games by making them available on PlayStation Plus on launch day. Such a strategy could rapidly accelerate the growth of the service’s user base in response to competitive pressure from Game Pass (or any other service) and [la estrategia] it is not adopted by Sony, even when it comes to the new and updated PlayStation Plus. Such a move by Sony could make PlayStation Plus even more attractive in order to compete with the eventual strategies of competing game publishers, to the benefit of gamers.”

Since the reveal of the new PlayStation Plus, many have compared this service to Game Pass. In this way, the new comment creates a clear relationship between these two platforms, with Microsoft noting that if Sony follows some of their examples, how to launch games first party day oneit could create a better environment for its users.

More than anything, this little comment is Microsoft’s way of pointing out that its subscription service is much better than PlayStation Plus. Although the quality of games is almost the same, the release of day one exclusives is something that clearly separates these two services.

