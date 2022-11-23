since the beginning of the year Microsoft made public that they are currently working on an agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, same as today has not been closed because some regulators have not given the go-ahead. And now, in a new document related to the purchase, the company state Joined admits that sony has better games

In said virtual paper, it is mentioned that buying these studios will favor competition, since now they can be side by side with PlayStationsince they mention that its properties are superior to Xbox. Something that could be a bit strange, since they should express the opposite, that they can do things just as competently.

Here the official quote:

In addition to being the dominant console provider, Sony is also a powerful game publisher. Sony is roughly equivalent in size to Activision and nearly twice the size of Microsoft’s game publishing business. There were more than 280 first-party and third-party exclusive titles on PlayStation in 2021, nearly five times as many as on Xbox. Sony has more exclusive games than Microsoft, many of which are of better quality. Both Sony’s and Nintendo’s own exclusive games are among the best sellers in Europe and around the world. Sony’s current exclusive content includes notable first-party titles such as The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War and Spiderman.

On the other hand, console exclusives are said to account for a larger percentage of global game sales, though specific figures have been redacted. It is suggested that for Nintendo these proportions would be even higher due to the importance of the exclusive portfolio.

On the other hand, it is stated that Nintendo has even included more adult games than Xboxwith everything and that it is classified in the most familiar environment:

The CMA has mischaracterized Nintendo Switch as predominantly family-friendly. Such characterization ignores the fact that there are more mature/adult games available on Switch and are actively marketed, including on the Switch YouTube channel.

editor’s note: These kinds of statements are a bit strange, they should be blowing their noses at themselves, but they are doing the complete opposite. I don’t know if it’s a strategy to try to convince the regulators, the fact is that these documents are rare.