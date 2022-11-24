Microsoft plans to acquire Activision Blizzard along with its delivery of call of dutyHowever, when the idea that the video game could be monopolized arose, the CMA —Competition and Markets Authority— began to investigate the feasibility of the matter, which obviously directly affected PlayStation.

After that, there are several points that stand out, from video games with specific titles, to subscription services such as Game Pass and what would happen if they left some exclusives there. Nevertheless, Microsoft remains firm in the discourse that dictates that despite acquiring Activision Blizzard, it will launch multiplatform COD and that PlayStation has nothing to worry about.

Even, Microsoft previously stated that PlayStation is the industry’s leading mogul and that it will not be affected by the Activision acquisition.. However, Sony immediately refuted this and concluded that it is a danger to business rules, a fact that the company still does not accept since it says that the only thing it wants is to generate more players..

Microsoft’s position

On this occasion, the company exposes that PlayStation has more exclusive video games, and even of “better quality” than its own, in response to the publication of the latest CMA Declaration.

“Sony has more exclusive games than Microsoft, many of which are of better quality.”

He also mentions that PlayStation is the dominant platform and that its merger with Activision would only help encourage competition between them.

“In addition to being the dominant console provider, PlayStation is also a powerful game publisher. It is roughly equivalent in size to Activision and nearly doubles the size of Microsoft’s game publishing.”.

He also brought up the latest most recognized PlayStation releases — God of War, The Last of Us and Destiny 2 —. And he emphasized that the company has more production.

“There were more than 280 exclusive, first-party and third-party titles on PlayStation in 2021, almost five times as many as on Xbox.”

On the other hand, Microsoft also highlighted that PlayStation has agreements with external publishers through which Xbox is excluded in a certain way — Final Fantasy 7, Bloodborne, Final Fantasy 16 and Silent Hill 2—.

He says they can’t accept the fact that PlayStation is threatened by a franchise takeover when they have a 2-1 lead in title production.

However, there is still no clarity about the merger, despite the points that stand out with each document published by the CMA.

Microsoft and Nintendo

Nintendo’s exclusive catalog is another issue that began to come up, since Microsoft does not consider that it only has family content, but that it could have a very wide range of titles for adults.

Because of this, Microsoft demands that the CMA assess the role of the Nintendo console, in the same clauses that apply to it at this time as an obstacle to acquiring Activision. Since Nintendo is a healthy competition, even without having in its catalog to call of dutywhich could show that PlayStation would be able to adapt to the same circumstances.

Source: Google

subscription services

It was highlighted that Microsoft did not achieve the expected financial results for the second consecutive year in its Game Pass, supposedly due to the lack of exclusives.

For its part, PlayStation isn’t adding its exclusives right away to its PS Plus service and seems to be staying healthy in its numbers.

