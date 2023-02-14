A statement made by Phil Spencer in 2018 it left everyone quite bewildered. At the time Xbox Game Pass it had now been released for a year and, according to the company manager, the sale of physical copies of the video games launched simultaneously also on the online service were not in any way affected by this double possibility.

Today, five years later, it seems that Phil Spencer can do nothing but retrace his steps, a report published by Game Industry reporting data from UK’s Competition and from CM extension (Markets Authority) shows us that physical copy sales have dropped by an undisclosed percentage in recent years. A fairly predictable result, the prices of the physical copies have now risen above seventy dollars while that of the Game Pass continues to hover around the fifteen offering a much richer service. Prices in the gaming industry are slowly increasing all over the world and you can find an example here.

Despite the lower earnings than expectations, it seems that Microsoft is not losing heart, however, Xbox Game Pass has proved to be a great success and we will probably just have to learn how to manage it better so that it does not affect the company’s earnings in the other sales branches. Meanwhile, the Microsoft game schedule scheduled for 2023 is really vast and we can only be curious about how the Redmond company will manage its launch.