Using the Windows platform has its pros and cons, as has been seen in recent years with version 11 of the operating system, which has constantly failed, which is why users have not moved until they are sure that the move will be worth it. And now, Microsoft has acknowledged a very serious error that they have made, narrowing the gap for the mandatory update that must be implemented to continue using equipment without any type of weaknesses.

Recently, Microsoft has discovered a critical vulnerability in its operating system that is being actively exploited. Although the company has already released a patch, many users have yet to update their systems, exposing themselves to significant risks. According to the media, the bug allows attackers to use browser shortcut files to redirect victims to a hacker-controlled URL. Instead of opening a secure browser like Chrome or Edge, this gives attackers access to victims’ systems, compromising the security of the device.

The US government has classified the oversight as a threat to the confidentiality, integrity and availability of systems. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has ordered all systems Windows used by federal employees to update by July 30 or be permanently shut down. The owners have acknowledged the existence of this vulnerability and have worked quickly to provide a patch.

It is recommended to all users of Windows to update their systems immediately to avoid potential attacks. This update is crucial to keep data secure and protect computers from potential vulnerabilities exploited by attackers. And as mentioned, it is a patch, so moving to version 11 is not yet necessary, but in 2025 it will be the necessary step, since they will no longer support it.

Via: Forbes

Author’s note: They definitely want to push people away from moving to Windows 11. However, a solid system was needed to build trust.