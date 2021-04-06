Gears 5! Sea of Thieves! Killer Instinct! More!
Microsoft has given a wide selection of Xbox Game Pass titles a mobile-friendly makeover, introducing new touch control options for its current cloud-enabled line-up, including Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, Dragon Quest XI S, Killer Instinct, and more .
Microsoft’s first touch-enabled Xbox title, Minecraft Dungeons, launched last September. “Since then,” the company writes in its announcement post, “touch controls remain one of the top-requested features for cloud gaming, to unlock new ways to play on your Android mobile devices without the need for an external controller.”
To that end, Microsoft has now implemented touch controls for its existing range of cloud-enabled Xbox titles, currently totaling 54 games, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers wishing to put those efforts through their paces can do so by downloading the Game Pass app to their Android device.
The full list of impacted titles, if you’re wondering, looks a little something like this:
- Beholder: Complete Edition
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Light blue
- Dead cells
- Desperados 3
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
- Donut County
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Enter the Gungeon
- Fractured Minds
- Gears 5
- Golf with your Friends
- Guacamelee 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello neighbor
- Hotshot Racing
- Ikenfell
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Monster sanctuary
- Monster train
- Morkedd
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Night call
- Nowhere Prophet
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Project Winter
- River City Girls
- ScourgeBringer
- Sea of Thieves
- Slay the spire
- Spiritfarer
- Star renegades
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Tell me why
- The Dark Crystal: Age of the Resistance Tactics
- The Little Acre
- The Touryst
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Undermine
- Long live Piñata
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Xeno Crisis
- Yes, your grace
- Yooka-Laylee: The Impossible Lair
