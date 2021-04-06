Microsoft has given a wide selection of Xbox Game Pass titles a mobile-friendly makeover, introducing new touch control options for its current cloud-enabled line-up, including Sea of ​​Thieves, Gears 5, Dragon Quest XI S, Killer Instinct, and more .

Microsoft’s first touch-enabled Xbox title, Minecraft Dungeons, launched last September. “Since then,” the company writes in its announcement post, “touch controls remain one of the top-requested features for cloud gaming, to unlock new ways to play on your Android mobile devices without the need for an external controller.”

To that end, Microsoft has now implemented touch controls for its existing range of cloud-enabled Xbox titles, currently totaling 54 games, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers wishing to put those efforts through their paces can do so by downloading the Game Pass app to their Android device.

The full list of impacted titles, if you’re wondering, looks a little something like this: