In the recent court hearing for the US FTC’s famous lawsuit against the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoftthe Redmond house explained that the company would continue to operate independently even after the acquisition.

To tell the truth, it is not exactly the first time that this intention has been expressed by Microsoft, which has repeatedly reported that it does not want to impose major changes to the organization and classic modus operandi of Activision Blizzard after the acquisition, much less make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox.

This, as TwekTown points out, could also have to do with the business and distribution model: Activision Blizzard relies heavily on the standard sale of video games, especially for an annual series like Call of Duty, so it could be negatively affected by the introduction of all its titles on a subscription service such as Xbox Game Pass.

Although it is still likely that most of the Activision Blizzard games are destined to arrive on day one on Game Pass, as is the norm for Microsoft’s first party titles, there could be special agreements that would allow the publisher to act differently.

As reported in the documents related to the recent hearing in the case against the FTC, “Microsoft intends to operate Activision in a similar way to other recent acquisitions, such as the team Mojang of Minecraft. In other words, the creative operations would still remain separate and would continue to function as they did before the acquisition,” Microsoft’s lawyers said.

Meanwhile, we have seen that the acquisition has been blocked with a temporary restraining order, while we await the developments of the appeal against the decision of the UK CMA and the process with the FTC.