The story of the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft has now caused the involvement of companies and organizations on a global level. One of the biggest detractors of the deal has decided to switch sides.

Let’s talk about CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) one of the main bodies of the British government in terms of new technologies which, recently, said it was against this agreement.

According to a recent leak, tweeted by Christopher Dring (collaborator among many things also of the BCC), the CMA would have changed its mind on the acquisition, deeming itself in favor of the same.

The Tweetsthe first of a long series on Dring’s account about it, reads:

“The CMA has tentatively concluded that Microsoft Corporation’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard will not result in a material decrease in competition with respect to console games in the UK”

We still don’t have any official information coming directly from the company, but let’s consider the very reliable source.

Is it a definitive judgment that will finally allow the agreement to go through? We’ll find out very early.

In the meantime, Dring added, they will be built new agreements to ensure the presence of call of Duty on all devices.