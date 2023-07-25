The situation of Activision Blizzard and Xbox Game Studios, as well as the recent news on Tencent, have made us reflect on a future made of acquisitions.
Acquisitions yes, acquisitions no: although these operations have always characterized the market, and we are not just talking about the gaming industry, lately it seems that their role has become increasingly central, for obvious reasons.
And so, while it seems that the conclusion of the Activision Blizzard deal is almost there and in the meantime the announcement of the acquisition of Techland by Tencent has arrived, we thought it was appropriate to address the topic.
The concept of acquisition brings to mind dramatic cases in which entire realities found themselves revolutionized overnight, dismantled, distorted, debased. In the videogame field, the point lies in the creative control and in the management of intellectual property.
Are the latter sold to the acquiring company? The team keeps its own decision-making independence? These are factors that determine enormous differences, although in reality such clauses are not always sufficient to truly guarantee a certain type of continuity.
The Techland case
Since it is the freshest one, the Techland case undoubtedly provides excellent food for thought. In fact, on the one hand we have Tencent, the Chinese giant that has been shopping at Western studios for years; on the other, an agreement that guarantees the authors of Dying Light the full creative and decision-making freedomas well as the ownership of the IP.
Within an increasingly competitive market, in which making triple A games implies ever higher production costs, it is clear that being able to count on a company with so many resources means having the possibility of experiment and take risks without necessarily having to consider current trends and focus on fashionable formulas.
As The Lord of the Rings demonstrates: Gollum, who single-handedly brought down Daedalic, often a single misstep is enough to trip, fall to the ground and hurt himself so much that he can no longer catch up. In case you’ve forgotten, that’s what was happening at Housemarque before it was acquired by Sony.
The Microsoft case
Then there is the well-known situation of Microsoft and Xbox Game Studios, which in theory in a few weeks time should be able to count on an even greater number of first-party development teams: an infographic that we published yesterday clarifies it all too explicitly.
Here too the argument is the same: the acquiring company provides guarantees, covering the developer’s back that in this way he is “free to make mistakes”, as Redfall proves all too well, without risking failure.
Is this how things are really going? Or is it in some way a facade, the sweetening of a pill which, in particular in recent years, is transforming the gaming market into a club for a select few, populated by only a handful of large publishers while independent realities are gradually disappearing? Is it okay or not? What are the risks of such a situation? Let’s talk about.
