The transition between has been going on for a year now Microsoft And Activision/Blizzard. Acquisition sees at stake 69 billion dollars that the US multinational is willing to pay to have the creator company of call of Duty among its ranks. All this immediately frightened the main rival of Xboxes, sony immediately set in motion to prevent the transaction and, after a year, also Nvidia And Google they take a stand.

Self Nintendo And Valve immediately declared themselves in favor of the acquisition of Activision/Blizzard by Microsoft, probably also following the promise of having Call of Duty insured on their platforms for ten years, Nvidia and Google are less inclined to accept that the transaction has good end. The two companies have recently immersed themselves in the world of video game streaming and in Microsoft they certainly see a dangerous rival.

It seemed that some progress was finally being made, albeit not among the most relevant, more and more countries supported the move by the US multinational but now we do not know what consequences the stance of the two other video game giants will have. After a year it is clear that the rather controversial process will continue for a long time and we are ready to accompany Microsoft on this tortuous path.