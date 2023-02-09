The billion dollar deal between Activision and Microsoft scares players from all over the world given the possible consequences in terms of cloud gaming and the exclusives available: in this regard even the CM extension English.

The task of the “Competition and Market Authority” is to allow a fair e regular competition between companies operating within the country: for this reason it has been organizing for some time now an investigation into the agreement and the consequences of the purchase of Activision by Microsoft.

In a official note viewable on organization site you can read that the organ is inquiring about possible negative consequencesresulting from this agreement, for English players: there is talk of an increase in product prices and, in particular, of possible market choices regarding the Call of Duty series.

The consideration is not final: the CMA final report is currently expected in April 26, 2023.

In the meantime, however, Microsoft has also decided to expose itself on the matter.

Indeed, Microsoft Vice President Rima Alaily said that Microsoft will try to appease the perplexities of the CMA through dialogue, further stating that, with regard to the now legendary series of call of Dutythe login will continue to be guaranteed on every device.