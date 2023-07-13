After all, we are not talking about a completely unexpected scenario. After the victory against the US FTC, which was denied the request for a preliminary injunction that would have been vital to block the operation, Microsoft has the road almost cleared to complete the acquisition.

Through a statement released via GlobeNewswire, the NASDAQ (National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation) announced that Activision Blizzard will be removed from the Nasdaq-100, the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Inedex on July 17, 2023 and will be replaced by Trade Desk, Inc. Reading between the lines, it means that the company is about to leave the stock market in view of acquisition by Microsoft which will likely be finalized within a few days.

Will Activision Blizzard Acquisition Happen Despite CMA Blockage?

In fact there is still it stumbling block represented by the CMA, which rejected the maneuver in April due to a possible monopoly risk in the cloud market. The British antitrust recently announced that it is willing to re-evaluate its verdict in the event Microsoft and Activision Blizzard propose a restructured deal, which however could trigger a new and lengthy investigation.

However this it may still not hinder the completion of the operation: in fact, Microsoft could finalize the maneuver and opt for a series of solutions in the United Kingdom to circumvent the block of the CMA, waiting to find an agreement that satisfies the British officials. One of the hypotheses, which as such are to be taken with a grain of salt, is that the company could temporarily exploit a third-party distributor to publish Activision Blizzard’s games in the English market and not include them in the Game Pass in this country. We’ll see, in any case it is likely that we will find out the truth soon.