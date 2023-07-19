Microsoft asked and got the postponement of the deadline to finalize the acquisition of Activision Blizzard , paying heavily for the shift of the final date (in strictly economic terms, given the increase in penalties in case everything goes up in smoke). Some believe it would have been better if he had finalized the deal, then continued to bargain with the CMA from an already established and seemingly stronger position. The English antitrust body is in fact the only obstacle left for Candy Crush to become a series from the Redmond house. Why did you choose to do differently?

A difficult bargain

All this mess for Candy Crush

Now, imagine that you are negotiating with someone, having almost reached an agreement after some disagreements and, instead of maintaining a conciliatory tone, you start shouting, showing that you are not very interested in the words of your interlocutor and that you will do as you wish anyway. Let’s just say it’s not a good way to carry on a dialogue, especially if you have a lot to lose if the other party stiffens towards you. The English market is the first European video game market, let’s not forget that, and getting out of it would not be simple and painless for Microsoft, even relying on external publishers and distributors as feared by some. He could, sure, but if a breakup can be avoided, why risk it?

It is therefore evident that for Spencer and partners it was more convenient to hold back and try to get the go-ahead from the CMA, accepting the greater outlay so as to discourage possible competitors, and perhaps making some concessions, than to engage in muscle tests, so effective on social networks, but also very risky from different points of view (economic, institutional relations and so on) and potentially counterproductive in the long run (ignoring the judgment of an antitrust body is not as trivial a decision as it might seem).

The postponement is therefore the safest choice for Microsoft, because it allows it to appear conciliatory, speed up the proceedings in the United Kingdom, avoiding having to wait for the judgment of the English court (CAT – Competition Appeal Tribunal) and, in the case, a second pronouncement of the CM extension (unlike the US court, the CAT cannot give the green light to the acquisition, but only impose a second evaluation on the CMA). It is also convenient for Activision Blizzard, which thus has greater coverage for any eventuality. Finally, the CMA also has its advantages, because in this way it can fall on its feet, avoiding the institutional incident with the CAT and in any case obtaining more concessions than those initially proposed by Microsoft.

In short, it is better solution for all the parties involved, which only postpones the conclusion of the transaction by a few weeks, the outcome of which now appears inevitable (apart from a few twists in the United Kingdom), given the willingness of the parties to continue negotiating and given the capitulation of Sony, the main opponent of the acquisition and preferential bank of the most critical anti-trust bodies towards it.

