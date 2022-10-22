The almost heroic epic of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard continues. After the latest moves by the CMA, that is to declare that it fears the acquisition and ask the opinion of the people on it, the US Chamber of Commerce has forwarded heavy accusations against the English body.

The stance of Sean Heater, the Senior Vice President of the International Regulatory Affairs & Antitrust of the US Chamber of Commerce, who makes a statement on the body’s website, makes a statement that never makes direct reference to the discontent overseas. to the British, but which nevertheless has a very clear purpose:

“US companies have a responsibility to comply with the competition regimes in which they operate, but foreign regulators have a responsibility to give these companies fair and correct assessments, consistent with international best practices.“To then continue”Some recent decisions have called into question the ability of US companies to get a fair rating from foreign antitrust agencies. Across the Atlantic, agencies in Europe and the UK have concealed decisive evidence from American defendants, have improperly examined purely American transactions and apparently have collaborated with other regulatory bodies to deny US companies justice.”

Finally, Heater turns to the US Congress and the White House to intervene on the matter and request that US companies be treated fairly and impartially.

Continue this endless saga, who will be the winner in the end? To the posters the arduous sentence.