Through a post on Twitter, the president of Microsoft, Brad Smith, announced that Activision Blizzard games they will come up any cloud gaming service And all over the worldthus going beyond the “simple” remedy imposed by the European Commission, which limited the discussion to the European market only.

Just a few minutes ago, the European Commission officially approved the acquisition, decreeing that this will not pose any risk to competitiveness in the console market. Similar speech for the cloud market, but in this case taxes have been imposed very specific conditionsor that all Activision Blizzard games must be usable in Europe on any cloud gaming service, granting the license free of charge to competing providers.

In this regard, Smith not only confirmed Microsoft’s commitment to comply with this imposition of the European Commission, but also relaunched, announcing that it will extend this requirement to all countries of the world and not just Europe.

“The European Commission has required Microsoft to automatically license Activision Blizzard games to competing cloud gaming services. This will apply globally and allow millions of consumers around the world to play these games on any device they choose .”

Besides the obvious benefits for all players, this promise could prove to be of great strategic importance for have the acquisition approved by Activision Blizzard. For example, Microsoft could leverage this argument to win the appeal to overturn the verdict of the British antitrust, which as you know rejected the acquisition due to the possible risks to competition in the cloud market.