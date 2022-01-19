Microsoft and Activision Blizzard yesterday announced a marriage that on balance will take place in earnest “only” in 2023 and in the meantime the regulatory bodies including the antitrust obviously will evaluate what is a deal that, given the figures and the giants involved, cannot that attract attention.

Phil Spencer, freshly appointed as CEO of Microsoft Gaming, discussed the antitrust issue but also the actual acquisition during an interview with CNBC. Let’s start with a very interesting fact: apparently the whole operation went pretty fast:

“There are 3 billion players in the world, people playing in all parts of the globe, creators from all backgrounds and we always share our strategy with our partners and discuss with them the various feedback we have collected. I think it has simply always been there. a good connection with the Activision Blizzard teams when it comes to where to go for the future. Honestly this is a deal that happened pretty fast. As mentioned we had some constructive discussions about specific opportunities in late 2021 and we felt that this was the right time to add the right skills and resources to both companies. “

But let’s go to the more interesting question: Could antitrust really intervene? Is there a monopoly problem caused by this acquisition?

“There is an incredibly competitive market in the gaming industry. The truth is that the most popular gaming platforms on the planet are mobile devices, distribution on that content and control over those devices. So look at a company like Microsoft, we’re merging content and intellectual property to compensate for the lack of a mobile distribution capability. This is our opportunity to fight and compete on the most popular gaming platform, mobile. This aspect is crucial for us and as said by Bobby (Kotick ), we have never had so many creatives in the industry as today.

“We have games from companies but also from the most disparate producers, we have games that come from big publishers such as EA and Activision and Take-Two but we also see a lot of” homemade “games from small teams that are able to reach the public. worldwide thanks to the increasingly widespread means of distribution found on PCs and consoles. Currently, video games are an incredibly vibrant and lively space “.

In short, certainly the antitrust will carefully analyze the issue but the feeling of many is that, despite the legitimate doubts about the situation of the industry struggling with the Xbox-Bethesda-Activision Blizzard giant, the deal should go through. As pointed out by Spencer, competitiveness in spite of everything would not be at risk

Source: WccfTech