Some insiders fear that theacquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft may jumpnow that the deal has been subjected to more scrutiny by the antitrust authorities of the UK, the European Union and the United States themselves.

According to reports from these internal sources, who have talked about it with the New York Post and are considered reliable, Microsoft did not expect all these controls from the authorities. L’increased pressures it would have created a certain tension between the two companies that would be consuming behind the scenes, despite the fact that the softer and more condescending line still publicly holds.

As usual, the problem would be the franchise call of Duty. Microsoft has stated several times that it will not make it exclusive but, despite the good intentions, after the acquisition no one will be able to legally force it to leave it on PlayStation, especially after the expiry of the current agreements between Sony and Activision Blizzard.

So Microsoft’s strategy of presenting Xbox as the weakest reality in the console market, second to Sony and Nintendo, may not be enough to convince the organs. antitrust the good faith of the company.

Will Phil Spencer be able to bring Activision Blizzard home?

The next crucial step will come tomorrow 8 November 2022, when the European Commission will rule on the agreement. Microsoft, through its representative, said it has done everything possible to obtain a favorable opinion, which will advance the agreement. Whether that will be enough remains to be seen.

According to Clay Griffin analyst MoffettNathanson, Microsoft may be forced to accept draconian terms to close the acquisition. So much so that he could refuse them by blowing everything up, we add. The problem here is that it would still have to pay Activision Blizzard $ 3 billion for the breakup.

In any case, in the case, the company of Bobby Kotick would be risking more from a financial point of view, which could collapse on the stock market, despite the excellent sales of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.