Yesterday the European Commission announced that it had approved the acquisition of Activision Blizzard with a series of commitments from Microsoft. Microsoft has come under the eye of the European antitrust commission regarding the purchase of Activision Blizzard for 69 billion dollars, announced last year and still to be completed. The body that oversees fair competition in Europe had until April 11 to decide whether the merger of Microsoft’s video games department with the publisher of Call of Duty and World of Warcraft was against EU law, and has drawn up a document with all the problems related to the billionaire acquisition. “The European Commission has requested Microsoft to automatically license Activision Blizzard’s most popular titles to competing cloud gaming services. This will be applied globally and will allow millions of users around the world to play these titles on any device of their choice,” said Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft.

The UK halted the deal last week over monopoly and free competition issues, but Smith told the BBC that the move was bad for the UK, and that today was the worst day in four decades of history. of Microsoft in England. If the deal goes through, Microsoft would suddenly find itself the sole owner of brands such as Call of Duty, Candy Crush and World of Warcraft, with a potential exclusion of all other gaming platforms other than Xbox and PC (although Activision has said several times that he wants to continue releasing at least Call of Duty on all consoles). The exclusion of the United Kingdom means that the agreement between Microsoft and Activision will not be global. “The message is clear: the European Union is much more attractive for starting a business than the UK. The real loser is the UK,” said the Microsoft president.