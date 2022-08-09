Recently Michael Pachter was interviewed by Yahoo Finance and the analyst took the opportunity to talk about the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft.

According to Pachter, the FTC will not be able to stop this nearly $ 70 billion acquisition as the deal will be completed regardless of requests made by the body.

“I can confidently say that the FTC has no legal basis to contest this. They could try. But the basis for a challenge here would be that if Microsoft were to complete the acquisition of Activision, it would withdraw the games from Sony’s Playstation platform. And Microsoft has already repeated several times that they will not do it because there are contracts and they will honor them “. Furthermore, according to the analyst, the acquisition could close in January next year “no later than January 15” to be exact.

Also during the interview, Pachter stated that with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Xbox Game Pass subscribers could reach 100 million.

Source: Wccftech