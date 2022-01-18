The last few minutes on the net have seen what could be the hottest news of the year bouncing wildly (and we are only in January): Microsoft announced the acquisition, for approximately $ 68 billion, of Activision Blizzard, a publisher of beloved IPs of gamers like Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty (which recently announced a collaboration with Attack on Titan), Crash Bandicoot and Spyro. Without forgetting that it is the western publisher of SEKIRO: Shadows Die Twice, the title of FromSoftware, which could become a series in the future.

It is not yet clear if all Activision Blizzard IPs will become Xbox exclusives on consoles and Microsoft Store for PC, we await further official statements from Phil Spencer, who at the end of the transaction will become the new CEO of Activision Blizzard.

Source: Microsoft