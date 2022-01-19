Microsoft announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for nearly $ 70 billion, making it the most expensive acquisition in video game history. The gaming industry immediately reacted to the news with a series of opinions and thoughts on various topics. What will the deal mean for the highly competitive industry? And how will it affect the sexual harassment and discrimination scandal at Activision Blizzard?

Here’s what some of the biggest and most influential names in the industry are thinking.

The official Twitter account “ABetterABK“, representing Activision Blizzard King workers protesting the alleged corporate culture of harassment and discrimination, shared his thoughts.

ABetterABK reiterated its firm position on the fight against sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace. He further stated that most of his collective demands to improve working conditions have not been met and that Bobby Kotick remains CEO at the moment.

The news of Activision’s acquisition by Microsoft is surprising, but does not change the goals of the ABK Worker’s Alliance. (1/6) – ABetterABK? ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) January 18, 2022

According to reports, Kotick will leave Activision after Microsoft acquires the company, though that will inevitably take a significant amount of time as regulators seek to approve the nearly $ 70 billion deal.

John Carmack, the founder of id Software and current CTO of Oculus VR, recalled how id was almost acquired by Activision before ending up with Zenimax, the parent company of Bethesda. Activision was the publisher of id from 1997 with Quake II to 2009. Carmack praised Kotick for being a source of support during development, as well as for leading the company through a period of growth.

In the wake of criticism for praising Kotick, a central figure in Activision Blizzard criticism, Carmack added that his interactions with Kotick “they are not that big“.

Id Software very nearly got acquired by Activision, before winding up with Zenimax. Interesting that both roads would have led to Microsoft in the end. @BobbyKotick was always supportive, and it is quite an achievement to lead a company through that much growth over that long. https://t.co/Yov7kI2eO4 – John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) January 18, 2022

Seamus Blackley, one of the founding designers of Xbox, had particularly mixed, but cautiously optimistic feelings. Blackley told how it once was “essentially mocked“from Activision for promoting the idea of ​​a new game console.

“I wonder if they remember it today“Blackley said.

Blackley was also particularly critical of Activision Blizzard’s leadership for its alleged culture of harassment and discrimination. He described his mood as “annoyed” at the idea that the leadership, faced with allegations of “despicable practices against developers“, will receive a huge salary from the deal with Microsoft, but also hopes the acquisition will result in a change with Phil Spencer as the leader.

It? S terrifically, incredibly, head-meltingly weird to see little baby Xbox eat up Activision. Some still at Activision will recall a young Seamus showing up claiming things about a new game console, only to be essentially mocked. I wonder if today they remember that. I do. – Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) January 18, 2022

Geoff Keighley, host and creator of The Game Awards, pointed out that “a lot” of innovation in the gaming industry comes from independent developers and publishers, and that it’s easy to make massive financial deals like the deal with Activision Blizzard. Keighley added that he expects the deal to mark a new wave of major financial investments in the video game industry.

The Activision news makes you wonder what will happen with other major publishers / platforms. One thing I will say: A lot of the innovation and future of this industry comes from independent developers / publishers out there too. It’s easy to fixate on these huge deals. – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 18, 2022

Rami Ismail, co-founder of Vlambeer, expressed concern that yesterday’s news will overshadow the progress made by ABK employees protesting an alleged corporate culture of harassment and discrimination.

Part of me is just absolutely terrified that today’s news basically comes down to “Microsoft bought Activision-Blizzard, giving Kotick and cronies a fuckton of money, thanks to consistent sexual harassment claims dropping the stock far enough that there was an opening to acquire” – Rami Ismail (????) (@tha_rami) January 18, 2022

Twitter user @noctflugel, an Activision quality assurance officer and member of the “ABetterABK” movement, responded to reporter Laura Kate Dale. “There is no shortage of people in ABK who are against Bobby Kotick. But it doesn’t matter much when those at his level and above support him. I wonder if I have Phil’s support [Spencer] it will be important when we don’t have Nadella’s [CEO Microsoft Satya]“.

we are super nervous. pretty worried we? re gonna be lost in the shuffle and just told to deal with it. -? jiji? (@noctflugel) January 18, 2022

Laura De Llorens, lead game designer of Mojang’s Minecraft Dungeons, posted a tweet with memes to express his feelings.

I made a meme to express my feelings pic.twitter.com/PidkwuBN42 – Laura De Llorens (@PremsterL) January 18, 2022

With so many diverging opinions on what Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard means, the industry will surely continue to share its thoughts for the next few weeks and months as more information becomes available.

